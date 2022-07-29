Governor cuts ribbon on $35 million factory in Ash Flat

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson traveled to Ash Flat Friday to cut the ribbon on a new $35 million manufacturing plant.

Emerson’s new 277,000-square-foot will create 285 jobs over the next few years, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The plant will make specialty professional electrical tools for the St. Louis-headquartered technology and software company.

“Today is the culmination of the strong partnerships we have forged over the past two years with local, state, and federal organizations, and we deeply appreciate their support,” said Craig Sumner, president of Emerson’s professional tools business. We are looking forward to establishing strong ties here in the Ash Flat community.”

According to a company news release, Emerson selected Ash Flat in 2020 for “the quality workforce available in the area and its close proximity to the company’s Memphis distribution center.”

“Emerson has honored Arkansas by returning to the state and selecting Ash Flat for its expansion and new facility,” Gov. Hutchinson was quoted as saying. “With our state’s dedicated workforce and low costs of doing business, Emerson is proof that Arkansas has the tools in place to take new and expanding companies into their next phases of growth.”

Emerson currently employs more than 150 people at the facility and plans to add 135 more jobs over the next four years.

For current job openings, visit emerson.com/en-us/careers and search Ash Flat.

