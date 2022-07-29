Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman escapes injury in morning hit-and-run crash

The truck also damaged several road signs, and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest...
The truck also damaged several road signs, and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest Bank parking lot.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 (Johnson Avenue) and Oriole Drive.

The victim was stopped at the stop sign when she said a northbound semi-truck struck her vehicle’s front driver’s side.

The victim was stopped at the stop sign when she said a northbound semi-truck veered off the...
The victim was stopped at the stop sign when she said a northbound semi-truck veered off the roadway and struck her vehicle’s front driver’s side.(KAIT-TV)

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The truck also damaged several road signs and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest Bank parking lot.

The truck also damaged several road signs, and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest...
The truck also damaged several road signs, and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest Bank parking lot.(KAIT-TV)

Police told a Region 8 News reporter they are investigating and will review surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

Anyone with information on this crash should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5551 or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

Latest News

Following days of showers and strong storms, several Northeast Arkansas counties have begun...
Counties begin lifting burn bans following rains
Former Arkansas State WR at Saints Training Camp
Red Wolves Raw: Kirk Merritt after 7/28/22 Saints Training Camp practice
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Emergency crews responded to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home.
Nursing home evacuated following suspected lightning strike