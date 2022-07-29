Woman escapes injury in morning hit-and-run crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 (Johnson Avenue) and Oriole Drive.

The victim was stopped at the stop sign when she said a northbound semi-truck struck her vehicle’s front driver’s side.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The truck also damaged several road signs and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest Bank parking lot.

Police told a Region 8 News reporter they are investigating and will review surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

Anyone with information on this crash should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5551 or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP (7867).

