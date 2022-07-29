Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Yadier Molina leaves the game because of possible hand injury

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ten-time Major League Baseball player left the field with a possible hand injury.

On Thursday night at AutoZone Park, Yadier Molina was up in the seventh inning.

Molina was hit on his left wrist.

He was able to flex his hand a few times before he left with the Redbirds athletic trainers.

Molina hit in the two-hole as the DH for Memphis tonight.

He also went zero for three, but he reached base three times.

Molina expressed his gratitude:

“Yeah this is special for me, I’m happy to be back playing the game and do the rehab here in Memphis, it’s great for me. Yeah that doesn’t surprise me because I know they love baseball here and they’re going to support their players. I’m happy to see that, but also happy to play here in front of the fans and do well.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Former Arkansas State QB Fredi Knighten continues his rise in coaching.
Former A-State QB Fredi Knighten hired as Bengals offensive assistant
Arkansas State football alum Kirk Merritt is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.
Former Red Wolves suiting up at 2022 Saints Training Camp
Former Arkansas State WR at Saints Training Camp
Red Wolves Raw: Kirk Merritt after 7/28/22 Saints Training Camp practice
Former Red Wolf now joins the New Orleans Saints in training camp
Merritt, Davis represent Red Wolves at Saints' Training Camp