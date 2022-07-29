Yadier Molina leaves the game because of possible hand injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ten-time Major League Baseball player left the field with a possible hand injury.

On Thursday night at AutoZone Park, Yadier Molina was up in the seventh inning.

Molina was hit on his left wrist.

He was able to flex his hand a few times before he left with the Redbirds athletic trainers.

Molina hit in the two-hole as the DH for Memphis tonight.

He also went zero for three, but he reached base three times.

Molina expressed his gratitude:

“Yeah this is special for me, I’m happy to be back playing the game and do the rehab here in Memphis, it’s great for me. Yeah that doesn’t surprise me because I know they love baseball here and they’re going to support their players. I’m happy to see that, but also happy to play here in front of the fans and do well.”

