ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A man and woman are dead after a Friday night fire.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, Friday night, July 29, around 8:30 fire crews responded to a house fire at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 in Beedeville. This is just south of Newport.

After a local fire department put out the fire, the bodies of a woman and man were discovered by authorities.

In the news release, the two people were identified as 60-year-old Kathy Holloway and 43-year-old Keith Dewayne Woolbright. It was reported that they both lived at the home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department asked ASP to investigate the deaths.

“Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are proceeding with a homicide investigation today,” said officials.

As agents investigate what caused the fire and the origin, the state medical examiner is working to find the manner and cause of the deaths.

