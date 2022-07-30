City urges caution over sinkhole

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials in one Mississippi County community are urging caution over a recently discovered sinkhole.

According to the city of Gosnell, the sinkhole was at the intersection of Lake and Moody Street.

Mayor Teresa Walker said while the hole is small, it is deep, adding they do not have the equipment to fix it but are working to find someone who can.

Mayor Teresa Walker advised until the problem is fixed not to use that part of the street.

