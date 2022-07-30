Community mourns death of former A-state employee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A university community is looking to mourn the death of a former employee with over two decades of service.

On Tuesday, July 26, Evelyn “Lyn” Hubbard died following a battle with bladder cancer.

Hubbard worked with Arkansas State University for 21 years, joining the faculty in the College of Nursing and Health Professions in 1992.

Hubbard retired in 2013 as an associate professor emeritus and clinical coordinator in the Department of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences for the university.

According to Emerson Funeral Home, the burial for Hubbard will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 29 at the Montevallo Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jonesboro at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1.

The clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library will also be lit scarlet Saturday in memory of Hubbard.

