Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in...
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps. Only three are still alive today: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay.

The code, based on the then-unwritten Navajo language, confounded Japanese military cryptologists. The Code Talkers are celebrated annually on Aug. 14, the day the Japanese surrendered.

Malula Sandoval said her husband had been looking forward to participating in the celebration this year and seeing a museum built in honor of the Code Talkers.

“Sam always said, ‘I wanted my Navajo youngsters to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and how it contributed to the world,’” she said Saturday. “That the Navajo language was powerful and always to continue carrying our legacy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas...
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
This red sign is meant to show a road considered a county road but not controlled by the county.
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas

Latest News

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County