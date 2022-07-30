Energy Alert
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve been driving in Craighead County lately, you’ve probably noticed new red signs above some of the county roads.

The big question for many: What does this mean?

The new signs indicate a public road that has been put up recently. It helps show the difference between what is and isn’t a county-controlled road.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day explained there was confusion on what roads the county controlled.

“People say I may not have bought this house if I knew it wasn’t a county-maintained road,” he said. “That’s why we are just trying to find a way to better communicate to the public, ‘Hey, what is a county road and what’s a public road’.”

Even with it not being county-controlled, Judge Day said they are willing to do patch-ups and small projects, adding the main difference being a road with a red sign will most likely not be paved.

