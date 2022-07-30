Energy Alert
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting.

According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.

The disaster declaration would allow the USDA to consider Farm Service Agency emergency loans to the counties impacted.

Officials said farmers would have eight months to apply for the loans, which are made based on drought impact and the ability to repay.

Four counties in Arkansas were considered primary natural disaster areas, while eight were considered contiguous. The counties are as follows:

Primary Counties

  • Baxter
  • Fulton
  • Randolph
  • Sharp

Contiguous Counties

  • Clay
  • Greene
  • Independence
  • Izard
  • Lawrence
  • Marion
  • Searcy
  • Stone

Meanwhile, the four counties in Missouri were declared contiguous and would receive the same relief as Arkansas:

  • Howell
  • Oregon
  • Ozark
  • Ripley

On Friday, July 15, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent a letter to the USDA, asking to declare the state a disaster area.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

