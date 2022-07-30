USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting.

According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.

The disaster declaration would allow the USDA to consider Farm Service Agency emergency loans to the counties impacted.

Officials said farmers would have eight months to apply for the loans, which are made based on drought impact and the ability to repay.

Four counties in Arkansas were considered primary natural disaster areas, while eight were considered contiguous. The counties are as follows:

Primary Counties

Baxter

Fulton

Randolph

Sharp

Contiguous Counties

Clay

Greene

Independence

Izard

Lawrence

Marion

Searcy

Stone

Meanwhile, the four counties in Missouri were declared contiguous and would receive the same relief as Arkansas:

Howell

Oregon

Ozark

Ripley

On Friday, July 15, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent a letter to the USDA, asking to declare the state a disaster area.

