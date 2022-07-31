Energy Alert
Arkansas State football lands 12th commit, third safety for Class of 2023

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Safety Jordan Sample has committed to Arkansas State for the 2023 season, the Texas native Tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The 6-1, 190-pound Sample had nine other offers including Missouri, Marshall, Texas State, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word and Wyoming.

He led Fort Bend Marshall High in tackles for loss (9.5) and was second on the team in tackles (63). He also added 2.5 sacks over 10 games played.

Sample is the third safety to commit in the Class of 2023 and the 12th overall player.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

