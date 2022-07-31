Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but not by much. Most of that rain has come in the last week few days. A few more showers are possible to start off in August. Nothing as heavy or as widespread as what fell earlier. We’ll be near 90 today and then rise into the mid-90s for the rest of the week. The heat index may flirt with 105°F at times this week putting us close to heat advisory criteria at times. Higher rain chances return for Thursday and Friday.

