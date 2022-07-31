Former A-State DE Chris Odom looking to land on NFL roster

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One former Red Wolf looks to crack an NFL roster. Defensive end Chris Odom has worked out for five NFL teams since the start of training camps.

Source: Texans working out @USFLGamblers USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom, who led @USFL with 12 1/2 sacks and has previously worked out for Saints, Cardinals, Bengals and Chiefs. Texans also working out three other players, including @loneal_9 https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2022

The USFL Defensive Player of the Year got reps with the Saints, Cardinals, Bengals, Chiefs and most recently the Texans.

Odom led the USFL with 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four blocked field goals this season.

He finished the 2022 season with 41 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, and 1 pass deflection.

