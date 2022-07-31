Energy Alert
Former A-State DE Chris Odom looking to land on NFL roster

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One former Red Wolf looks to crack an NFL roster. Defensive end Chris Odom has worked out for five NFL teams since the start of training camps.

The USFL Defensive Player of the Year got reps with the Saints, Cardinals, Bengals, Chiefs and most recently the Texans.

Odom led the USFL with 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four blocked field goals this season.

He finished the 2022 season with 41 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, and 1 pass deflection.

