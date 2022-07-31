Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown

Fred Thatch, Jr. basketball camp now in second year
Fred Thatch, Jr. with members of the basketball camp.
Fred Thatch, Jr. with members of the basketball camp.(KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fred Thatch, Jr. was the first player in Sikeston history to reach 2,000 points. He still holds Bulldogs records in nearly every other statistical category as well.

Now a Division I player at Saint Louis University, Thatch, Jr. still has a strong passion for giving back to his hometown.

“Sikeston is everything,” Thatch, Jr. said. “Everything I do, I do it for my hometown. I never forget where I come from. It’s a small area. We don’t have a lot compared to the bigger cities.”

“Seeing the Bootheel area and everyone around this community stick together and to do stuff for the kids is important because we’re all we got at the end of the day.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
One person stabbed at an area festival
The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas...
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
This red sign is meant to show a road considered a county road but not controlled by the county.
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
Swifton water on July 28, 2022
City employee under fire after explicit comments

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) celebrates after his two-run home run during the fifth...
Bell hits 3-run HR to rally Nationals past Cardinals
Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.
Newport native Grant Black makes first AAA start, Yadier Molina behind the plate
Austin and Spencer are enjoying pro basketball careers
Reaves brothers wrap up first basketball camp at Lyon
James Blackman, Butch Jones, & Kivon Bennett are representing Arkansas State football at Sun...
Arkansas State in spotlight for Day 2 of Sun Belt Football Media Days