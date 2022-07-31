Energy Alert
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person in Jonesboro is $2 million richer.

Friday the winning numbers for the Mega Millions were announced. One person in Illinois won the jackpot prize of $1.337 billion.

Although the jackpot was not taken here in Arkansas, a few other prizes were.

According to the Arkansas Lottery Scholarship, one person in Jonesboro won $2 million from the lottery Friday.

Kara Lee Ford, media contact for the lottery scholarship, said the winning ticket was purchased at a Kum and Go located at 4810 E. Highland Drive.

