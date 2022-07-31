Newport native Grant Black makes first AAA start, Yadier Molina behind the plate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Saturday was a memorable one for Newport native Grant Black. The Greyhound alum made his first Triple-A start in 2022 in Memphis. His battery mate? St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina.

Final line for Newport native Grant Black (@GrantBlack16) tonight:



3.0 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K.



All while pitching to Cardinals legend Yadier Molina.



Video: Memphis Redbirds/MiLB TV pic.twitter.com/SYhd4ntkWr — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) July 31, 2022

Black tossed three innings, only allowing one hit -- a two-run home run in the third -- with two strikeouts in a no-decision. His three innings pitched are his longest outing since joining Memphis and his second-longest of the season (3.2 in April for AA Springfield).

Grant has made nine appearances in AAA this season, striking out 7 over 12.2 innings of work (3.55 ERA).

