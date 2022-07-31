Newport native Grant Black makes first AAA start, Yadier Molina behind the plate
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Saturday was a memorable one for Newport native Grant Black. The Greyhound alum made his first Triple-A start in 2022 in Memphis. His battery mate? St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina.
Black tossed three innings, only allowing one hit -- a two-run home run in the third -- with two strikeouts in a no-decision. His three innings pitched are his longest outing since joining Memphis and his second-longest of the season (3.2 in April for AA Springfield).
Grant has made nine appearances in AAA this season, striking out 7 over 12.2 innings of work (3.55 ERA).
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.