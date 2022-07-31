Energy Alert
Newport native Grant Black makes first AAA start, Yadier Molina behind the plate

Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.
Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Saturday was a memorable one for Newport native Grant Black. The Greyhound alum made his first Triple-A start in 2022 in Memphis. His battery mate? St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina.

Black tossed three innings, only allowing one hit -- a two-run home run in the third -- with two strikeouts in a no-decision. His three innings pitched are his longest outing since joining Memphis and his second-longest of the season (3.2 in April for AA Springfield).

Grant has made nine appearances in AAA this season, striking out 7 over 12.2 innings of work (3.55 ERA).

