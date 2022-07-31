One person stabbed at an area festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday.
Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight.
The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed.
Presser said the victim suffered a wound on his head and was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested.
He added there was a festival goer at the scene who pulled out a gun. The gun was not fired.
