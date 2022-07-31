Energy Alert
One person stabbed at an area festival

(KBJR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday.

Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight.

The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed.

Presser said the victim suffered a wound on his head and was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested.

He added there was a festival goer at the scene who pulled out a gun. The gun was not fired.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

