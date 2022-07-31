Police search for escaped inmate

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate.

According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Dewayne Woods escaped while at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning.

Woods was taken to the hospital and escaped the custody of the corrections officer. Hayti Police, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Dunklin County Deputies searched for Woods but could not locate him.

Woods was being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center for failure to appear, burglary, stealing, assault, robbery, and armed criminal action according to a news release.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call its office at 573-888-2409 or 573-888-2424.

Dewayne Woods (KAIT)

