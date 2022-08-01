2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Stop one on our Preseason Tour is Jonesboro. The Golden Hurricane begin practices, preparing for the move from the 6A East to the 7A Central.

They’ll tangle with the likes of Bryant, Cabot, and Conway.

“Moving up to 7A doesn’t really change any of the preparation, we still have to do the same things that we always do,” head coach Randy Coleman said. “You got to pay attention to detail. The good thing about coming from the 6A East, it’s a great conference. We feel like we’re as prepared as we can be.”

“We’re moving to 7A now, it’s no joke,” senior quarterback John David Carter added. “These guys, they’re tough. They’re big. If we don’t play together, I think we’re gonna get our butts whupped. If we play together, I think we’ll be fine.”

Carter is part of a QB race that features Will Thyer and Terrance Brown.

“I’m getting my body right,” Carter said. “I’ve suffered through two ACL injuries. I’m really just trying to recover from that from the past two years.”

The expectation is still the same for Randy Coleman’s crew: Reach the postseason and make a run in November.

“The team, I feel like we started off slow but we started to get ourselves together and kind of roll,” senior defensive back Tony McKay said.

