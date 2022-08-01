2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Nettleton

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour continues with Nettleton. The Raiders are coming off of a perfect 2021 regular season, capturing the 5A East title.

Their only loss came in the state quarterfinals.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” head coach Steven Hampton said. “Obviously we had an older group last year and we got a lot of young kids this year that will be in some crucial spots with just the youth and just excitement that they bring, they’re learning, they’re getting better.”

The black and gold return All-State selections Jordan Pigram and Blake Brown from last year’s team.

“I want to go all the way with this team,” Pigram, a senior, said. “I’ve been working on mostly my speed. I’m gonna try to get faster than what it was last year.”

The Raiders return 10 starters from last year’s team.

“We’re a young line,” senior offensive lineman Khi’len Gates. “I’m the oldest, [so the] most leadership, so I’m making sure that they get right while I’m getting prepared myself so we’ll be just as good as we were last year we might even go even further in playoffs. That’s what I expect out of this team right now.”

Steven Hampton’s crew, motivated to get another conference crown and much more.

“There are some key spots that we’ve got to fill in, but you know, we feel like we’ve got guys there to do it,” Hampton said. “If we can stay healthy, get better week-to-week we feel like we can we compete for a conference championship like we did last year.”

