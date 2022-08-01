Aug. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us.

Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but not by much. Most of that rain has come in the last week few days.

A few more showers are possible to start off in August. Nothing as heavy or as widespread as what fell earlier.

We’ll be near 90 today and then rise into the mid-90s for the rest of the week. The heat index may flirt with 105°F at times this week putting us close to heat advisory criteria at times. Higher rain chances return for Thursday and Friday.

A historic vote for a Region 8 church. We’ll tell you the results of a vote for First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Arkansas House and Senate Democrats are working to increase teacher pay salaries through a plan called Raising Arkansas Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act.

With continued rain in the forecast, this could be just what the doctor ordered for some farmers in Arkansas.

