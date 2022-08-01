Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us.

Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but not by much. Most of that rain has come in the last week few days.

A few more showers are possible to start off in August. Nothing as heavy or as widespread as what fell earlier.

We’ll be near 90 today and then rise into the mid-90s for the rest of the week. The heat index may flirt with 105°F at times this week putting us close to heat advisory criteria at times. Higher rain chances return for Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A historic vote for a Region 8 church. We’ll tell you the results of a vote for First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Arkansas House and Senate Democrats are working to increase teacher pay salaries through a plan called Raising Arkansas Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act.

With continued rain in the forecast, this could be just what the doctor ordered for some farmers in Arkansas.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dewayne Woods
Police search for escaped inmate
One person stabbed at an area festival
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas...
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems

Latest News

Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Historic vote results for church disaffiliation are in
Dewayne Woods
Police search for escaped inmate
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket