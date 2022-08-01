Energy Alert
Hostage situation ends “quietly”, suspect in custody

Gosnell Police Department (Source: KAIT)
Gosnell Police Department (Source: KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation Monday morning in Gosnell.

Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said they got the call about the incident around 8:30 a.m. from the Quality Acres Trailer Park off West Gosnell Street.

Wyles confirmed the suspect held the victim hostage at knifepoint.

The hostage was able to escape safely.

Police eventually talked down the suspect and they surrendered.

However, they have not released the suspect’s name or the charges they will be facing.

“We have the suspect in custody at the jail,” Wyles said. “No injuries, nothing like that. He went quietly.”

This is a developing story, we will pass along any information as soon as we confirm it.

