I-55 bridge inspection to cause delays for next 3 weeks

(KAIT-TV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driving to and from Arkansas may take a little longer than usual.

Starting Monday, inspectors with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are performing a routine bridge inspection on the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River, weather permitting.

The inspection is expected to last about three weeks. We want to show you how this will affect if this is part of your commute.

  • Northbound outside:
    • Mon-Thurs | 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Southbound outside:
    • Mon-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Right now the focus is on the outside lanes and ARDOT will only shut down one lane at a time.

The lanes will only be closed during the times listed above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Lake City man dead after crash with tractor-trailer rig
