Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land

WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week.

On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, Bright’s vehicle, a brown 2005 Ford pickup was located near a boat ramp off Mallard Pond Road on the Henry Gray Wildlife Management in Bald Knob, Arkansas.

White County Sheriff’s Office, White County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission searched for him on land and in water but were unable to find Bright.

Bright is 5′9 tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged shirt, a camouflaged ball cap, black suspenders, and black tennis shoes.

Contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at (501)279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Center at (501)279-6241 if you have any information on Bright or his location.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.