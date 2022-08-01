Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1.

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger, 59-year-old Stephen Belvin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout, the two victims are mother and son.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

