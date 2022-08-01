Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year

North Little Rock native Nick Smith was named the USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of...
North Little Rock native Nick Smith was named the USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Smith signed with Arkansas.(Source: KAIT)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Incoming University of Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., was tabbed the USA TODAY National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Fellow Razorback signee Derrian Ford was one of 24 finalists up for the award as well.

According to USA TODAY, “Smith masterfully used his 6-foot-5 frame to create scoring angles and size mismatches during North Little Rock’s run to the Class 6A state championship. He was at his best in the state final, dropping 25 points. The centerpiece of Arkansas’s No. 1 rated recruiting class in the nation, Smith’s NBA Draft prospects are on the rise.”

Smith, a consensus national top-3 recruit, was also selected the #1 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.com, the top-rated point guard in the country by Rivals.com and the top-rated shooting guard in the nation by ESPN.com. Smith was a McDonald’s All-American and was named co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic.

Both NBADraftRoom.com and ESPN.com currently list Smith as the first collegiate player (third overall) selected on their 2023 NBA mock drafts. CBSSports.com also has Smith as the top collegiate player but #4 overall. Fellow signee Anthony Black is currently the #5 overall pick for 2023 by NBADraftRoom.com and #9 by CBSSports.com while ESPN lists him as the #12 selection and Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh at #21. Walsh is the projected #22 pick by CBSSports.com

Smith was a two-time MaxPreps Arkansas High School Player of the Year and a two-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year.

Smith joins Corliss Williamson as the only Razorbacks to be selected a national high school player of the year. Williamson earned the honor in 1992 as selected by Gatorade.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
Dewayne Woods
Police search for escaped inmate
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested

Latest News

Arkansas State DL
Arkansas State DE/LB Kivon Bennett named to Lombardi Award watch list
The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!
Maui Invitational Bracket announced
Southern Miss, ULM, South Alabama preview 2022
Sun Belt No Huddle: ULM, Southern Miss, South Alabama preview 2022 season
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Arkansas State football lands 12th commit, third safety for Class of 2023