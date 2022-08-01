One dead in tractor-trailer crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on East Highland Drive, west of Barnhill at 10:22 p.m on Sunday, July 31.

The truck driver attempted a U-turn on Highland and stopped during the turn, blocking all lanes of traffic.

A 2020 Honda Civic driven by Sean T. Terrell was traveling eastbound when it hit the trailer of the Peterbilt truck.

Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Craighead County coroner.

