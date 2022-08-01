Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One dead in tractor-trailer crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on East Highland Drive, west of Barnhill at 10:22 p.m on Sunday, July 31.

The truck driver attempted a U-turn on Highland and stopped during the turn, blocking all lanes of traffic.

A 2020 Honda Civic driven by Sean T. Terrell was traveling eastbound when it hit the trailer of the Peterbilt truck.

Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Craighead County coroner.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dewayne Woods
Police search for escaped inmate
One person stabbed at an area festival
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas...
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems

Latest News

Lake City man dead after crash with tractor-trailer rig
Lake City man dead after crash with tractor-trailer rig
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Historic vote results for church disaffiliation are in
Dewayne Woods
Police search for escaped inmate