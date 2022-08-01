Energy Alert
Paul DeJong homers again after promotion, Cards top Nats

St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) celebrates his three-run home run with Albert Pujols,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) celebrates his three-run home run with Albert Pujols, right, Dakota Hudson (43) and others during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0.

Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray. Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games

