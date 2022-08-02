1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021.

A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury.

Investigators also arrested Jacoby Auston Goehler, for the shooting death, days after finding Stansbury’s body. Goehler’s mother, Jennifer Harnden, 41, of Salem, faces a conspiracy to commit murder charge in the case. A judge scheduled a trial for both of them in October.

Stansbury’s family reported him missing on April 23. In the search, Sheriff Al Roork said he received a tip that Goehler killed Stansbury. Investigators say the two once were friends. Searchers found the body of Stansbury in a wooded area north of Republican Road.

