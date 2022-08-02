2022 Arkansas State football single game tickets now on sale

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the Red Wolves’ 2022 football season, which kicks off Sept. 3 with a 6:00 p.m. contests against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for A-State’s outings against Grambling State (Sept. 3), ULM (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 8), South Alabama (Oct. 29), UMass (Nov. 12) and Troy (Nov. 26) can be purchased between $20 in the upper east section to $90 for chair backs located on the west side of the stadium. Group discounts are available for all six home games as well as in select areas.

Season tickets start as low as $80 and have 10 different price-points based on location. Additional information about season tickets may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.