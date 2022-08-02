Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2022 Arkansas State football single game tickets now on sale

Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the Red Wolves’ 2022 football season, which kicks off Sept. 3 with a 6:00 p.m. contests against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for A-State’s outings against Grambling State (Sept. 3), ULM (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 8), South Alabama (Oct. 29), UMass (Nov. 12) and Troy (Nov. 26) can be purchased between $20 in the upper east section to $90 for chair backs located on the west side of the stadium. Group discounts are available for all six home games as well as in select areas.

Season tickets start as low as $80 and have 10 different price-points based on location. Additional information about season tickets may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the...
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket

Latest News

Arkansas State DL
Arkansas State DE/LB Kivon Bennett named to Lombardi Award watch list
North Little Rock native Nick Smith was named the USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of...
Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Football preseason accolades
Red Wolves in 60: Kivon Bennett on Lombardi radar, Andy Kwon on 247Sports 30 Under 30
North Little Rock guard named USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Arkansas signee Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year