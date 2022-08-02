Energy Alert
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Valley View

The Blazers look to make it deeper in the playoffs in 2022.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues in Valley View. The Blazers won 7 games in 2021 and reached the 5A State Playoffs.

Valley View looks to get over the hump in 2022, with a goal of winning their first-ever 5A Playoff game.

“We have to start getting to the top and peaking later in the season,” Head Coach Sean Cockrell said. “We have to get better as we go and I think this team kind of sets up for that because we’re gonna be young and inexperienced and maybe by week four or five, we get into conference, maybe we start peaking and getting better, and hopefully that continues on through the playoffs... Obviously, we want to try to win a conference championship but more importantly, we want to win a playoff game and make a run deep in the playoffs.”

The Blazers return several starters on both sides of the ball, 10 to be exact (five on offense and five on defense).

“I just think our defensive unit’s probably the best our division,” senior linebacker Ian Garner said.

The Blazers look to be in the mix again in a very competitive 5A East. They’ll have a new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Marty Riley.

“Everything is kind of newer, because we’re putting in a new offense but I love it and we’re keeping it rolling,” senior running back and wide receiver Beau Smith said. “Last season, it kind of left a bad taste in our mouth. This year, I mean, I feel like we have a really good chance to be great. And I mean, we’re competing every single day.”

