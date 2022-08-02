2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Westside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour stopped through Westside Tuesday. The Warriors, with a bulk of their starters returning, look to make a run in 2022.

Westside started 0-3 in 2021, but Bobby Engle’s Warriors won 4 of their last 6 to reach the 4A State Playoffs.

“We have good core returners coming back,” Engle said. “We got some young guys that we got to plug in there that we really got to get caught up on game speed. We got a big group of seniors and big group of sophomores, so you know, the continuity is gonna be there regardless what year we’re gonna be in.”

The Warriors return 14 starters (8 defense, 6 offense) from last year’s team. Engle says the defense looks to build off of an impressive 2021 season, while the offense hopes to take a step forward this season.

“Defense did an outstanding job last year keeping us close but offensively we got to produce more,” Engle said. “And that starts up front with the five guys we got up front. Everybody’s got to do their job.”

The goal is to play meaningful November games once again. 2022 marks a chance to reach the state playoffs for the 11th straight season.

“It’s just one big family,” senior defensive back Montana Neely said. “There’s a lot more conditioning than it was last year and a lot more weight room time and just pushing ourselves harder this year than we did last year.”

“We’re meshing together a lot better than the last few years,” senior running back and linebacker Connor Crain added. “I think that’s a big deal. It takes a team to be able to win games.”

