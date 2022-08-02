Energy Alert
Annual bash to celebrate life

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family hosts an annual block party to celebrate their son’s life after surviving a horrific car crash.

Quinton Tate was severely injured after his bike collided with a truck on May 29, 2018, and it’s a day the Tate family says they will never forget.

Quinton was only 16 years old at the time of the accident and his injuries left him in the hospital for two months.

Diane Tate, Quinton’s mother, now throws a block party every year to celebrate the life of her son.

Diane pays for this event every year out of her pocket. She says she enjoys giving back to the community that helped her through one of the roughest times in her family’s life.

“It really means a lot, just getting everybody from the community to come out here and enjoy, and just to have a good time with each other,” Quinton Tate said.

This year’s block party held at the First Presbyterian Church in Jonesboro featured many fun activities, including water slides, music, and an electric bull.

Diane says she plans the throw the party every year she can and encourages anyone that wants to have a good time to show up.

