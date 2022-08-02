Arkansas Woman wins $2M Lottery Prize from Jonesboro gas station

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The $1.337 billion jackpot may have been purchased in Illinois, but a winning lottery ticket was bought right here in Jonesboro.

Judy Dudley from Lake City was one of six people in the United States to win $2 Million Friday night, making her the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since 2009.

Her winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, Judy’s ticket from the Kum & Go at 4810 east Highland matched all five white balls for the $1 Megaplier. The drawing was 2x, making her prize $2 million.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Dudley bought her Quick Pick ticket last Thursday when she took her mother to the chiropractor in Jonesboro.

“My five-year-old granddaughter from Texas was visiting, and she was ready to go to bed Friday night before the 10 o’clock news. I told her I had to wait until the Mega Millions numbers were announced on the TV, but Friday night they didn’t announced the numbers.”

That’s when she went to the lottery website on her phone.

“I was holding the phone in one hand and my ticket in the other. I saw that I had all the white balls, and thought, oh my gosh, I think I just won $2 million! My husband, Dave, had fallen asleep in the chair so I woke him up and then called my daughter who lives close by.”

Dudley’s local lottery seller had closed so she drove back into Jonesboro to check the ticket at a retailer who wound up confirming the winning ticket. They were then told to go to Little Rock to claim her prize.

Dudley retired from Arkansas State University last year, and her husband retired three years ago.

“It was hard to sleep Friday night,” she said. “But my main concern was keeping the ticket safe even though I had signed the back of it. It’s taken a while for all of this to sink in. But I don’t care if the world knows I won. My seven-year-old granddaughter announced it in Sunday School Sunday that I had won.”

Dudley is planning to take her family to Hawaii next summer and enjoy her retirement with her husband.

