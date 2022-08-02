Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not much change in the forecast for the next few days. Sunny, very humid, and a few showers each day continue to bring a little rain to parts of Region 8.

More heat advisories are expected through Wednesday as heat indices reach 105°F each afternoon. Highs will only be in the low to mid-90s.

Humidity stays very high until a front may drop it slightly this weekend. Any increased rain chances will be along this front.

Rain chances may start to rise as early as Wednesday night. The good news, no 100-degree days are expected this week or next.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

It’s election day in Missouri. We’ll tell you about some of the big races.

An escaped inmate from the Dunklin County jail is back behind bars this morning.

A Northeast Arkansas man is being called a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse.

We’ll have the fallout after President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
Historic vote results for church disaffiliation are in
On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the...
Beloved downtown restaurant to close its doors for good

Latest News

Quinton Tate holds his daughter Indyia as the party continues behind them.
Annual bash to celebrate life
Jonesboro family gives back to the community after son's crash
Jonesboro family gives back to community after son's crash
Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department ends its search for an escaped inmate
Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department ends its search for an escaped inmate
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast