Aug. 2: What you need to know

Not much change in the forecast for the next few days. Sunny, very humid, and a few showers each day continue to bring a little rain to parts of Region 8.

More heat advisories are expected through Wednesday as heat indices reach 105°F each afternoon. Highs will only be in the low to mid-90s.

Humidity stays very high until a front may drop it slightly this weekend. Any increased rain chances will be along this front.

Rain chances may start to rise as early as Wednesday night. The good news, no 100-degree days are expected this week or next.

It’s election day in Missouri. We’ll tell you about some of the big races.

An escaped inmate from the Dunklin County jail is back behind bars this morning.

A Northeast Arkansas man is being called a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse.

We’ll have the fallout after President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week.

