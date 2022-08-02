Beloved downtown restaurant to close its doors for good

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the restaurant closing its doors for good on Sunday, Aug. 7.

“This was not an easy decision,” the company said. “We cannot begin to thank you enough for all the love you have shown us (and of course our pizza). We wouldn’t have gotten this far without all our awesome guests and everyone who has worked with us over the last 5 years.”

Another restaurant, Sunny’s on Main, had its last day of operation on Saturday, July 23 after its building was sold.

