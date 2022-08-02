Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Beloved downtown restaurant to close its doors for good

On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the...
On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the restaurant closing its doors for good on Sunday, Aug. 7.(Source: Eleanor's Pizzeria)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the restaurant closing its doors for good on Sunday, Aug. 7.

“This was not an easy decision,” the company said. “We cannot begin to thank you enough for all the love you have shown us (and of course our pizza). We wouldn’t have gotten this far without all our awesome guests and everyone who has worked with us over the last 5 years.”

Another restaurant, Sunny’s on Main, had its last day of operation on Saturday, July 23 after its building was sold.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
Dewayne Woods
Police search for escaped inmate
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested

Latest News

Anthony Coy working through how to jump from talk channel to talk channel with the new Arkansas...
New technology to provide better services from rural fire departments
A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero, after he stepped in and stopped a situation...
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
Football preseason accolades
Red Wolves in 60: Kivon Bennett on Lombardi radar, Andy Kwon on 247Sports 30 Under 30
North Little Rock guard named USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Arkansas signee Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Golden Hurricane move up to 7A
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro