Bonuses for officers across the state

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bono held a special city council meeting Monday regarding the bonus check for their police officers.

Senate Bill 103 will grant a one-time payment of $5,000 to “full-time certified city and county law enforcement officers and full-time certified state Department of Corrections probation and parole officers.”

There will also be a $2,000 payment to full-time certified state troopers and other certified law enforcement officers.

Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said, “We were blessed as all cities in the state of Arkansas are to receive a $5,000 stipend for all of our eligible police officers.”

Everyone is battling inflation at the gas pumps and grocery stores, so every penny of every paycheck matters now more than ever.

“All of our officers have a family, and they are just like every other household,” said Shaw. “You can never have enough money at the end of the month.”

Arkansas law requires that a city must have five officers on duty before officers can start getting overtime, Bono currently has four full-time police officers on duty.

The city is looking to make that fifth addition to the team sooner rather than later.

Shaw stated, “We are going to need that officer in the not-so-distant future, but we have avoided that up until this time due to overtime issues.”

A Bono officer told Region 8 News he will be using his bonus to take a trip to see his family.

The bonus checks are expected to hit officers’ bank accounts first thing Tuesday morning.

