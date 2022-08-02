Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GasBuddy reports decrease in gas price average

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last week, Arkansas gas prices have fallen by 16.2 cents.

GasBuddy surveyed 1,826 gas stations in Arkansas, and as of Aug. 1, the state’s average gallon of gas is $3.75.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon on Aug. 1.

According to GasBuddy price reports, on July 21, the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive was $5.00 per gallon, a difference of $1.71.

While prices in Arkansas are 61.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, it’s still 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

About a month ago, the national average was down by 65.5 cents per gallon which is $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said this average came from data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

August 1, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 1, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 1, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

August 1, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 1, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 1, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 1, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 1, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

August 1, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 1, 2012: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Click HERE is access GasBuddy data.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
Dewayne Woods
Police find inmate that had escaped
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested

Latest News

Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Arkansas Woman wins $2M Lottery Prize from Jonesboro gas station
Dewayne Woods
Police find inmate that had escaped
Anthony Coy working through how to jump from talk channel to talk channel with the new Arkansas...
New technology to provide better services from rural fire departments
A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero, after he stepped in and stopped a situation...
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival