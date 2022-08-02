Energy Alert
Man accused of robbery in Colorado arrested in Poplar Bluff after chase

Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to kill after an incident on May 13.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Colorado for robbery was arrested in southeast Missouri after a chase.

Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to kill.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a gas station was robbed at knifepoint on December 30, 2021, and the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash.

He was later identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued in May for his arrest.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, an officer tried to stop Campbell on northbound Highway 67 near Katie Lane around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 after recognizing him.

Officers say Campbell went eastbound on the Highway 60 bypass, turned north on Highway T to KK and then south on 172 to Highway 67.

An officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E put out spike strips, but they said Campbell kept going.

He was on southbound Highway 67 when he crashed. He was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail.

Campbell was on southbound Highway 67 when he crashed. He was then taken into custody.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)

As of Tuesday afternoon, Campbell was being evaluated at an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

