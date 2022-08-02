Energy Alert
Man wanted for suspected murder

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Keveon Lewis after a suspected murder.

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of an injured person in the 700 block of Clark Street in Blytheville.

According to a press release, when officers got to the scene, they found the victim, 50-year-old Deion Lockhart.

Lockhart was taken to Great River Medical Clinic, where he later died from his injuries.

“The investigation has resulted in the issuance of Murder 1st Warrant of Arrest for 26-year-old Keveon Cortez Lewis of Blytheville,” said officials.

If you have any information about the case or where Lewis may be, call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

