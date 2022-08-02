Energy Alert
Missouri U.S. Senator announces resource page for farmers impacted by drought

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Edited News Release/KY3) – Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, announced the launch of a resources page to provide information on the programs available to aid Missourians impacted by damaging drought conditions.

CLICK HERE to find the resource page.

“Areas across Missouri are experiencing significant, sustained, and damaging drought conditions,” said Blunt. “This webpage provides information on the resources available to assist farmers and ranchers impacted by drought. I’ll continue working to ensure state and local officials have the support they need to help get Missouri’s agricultural community back on its feet.”

The webpage provides information about state and federal programs to support farmers and ranchers impacted by drought, including resources for haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program acres and eligibility for Livestock Forage Payments. Nearly 18 percent of Missouri is experiencing extreme drought conditions. And 2.3 million Missourians are impacted by drought.

