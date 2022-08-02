Muggy Week Ahead With Some Storms

Not much change in the forecast for the next few days. Sunny, very humid, and a few showers each day continue to bring a little rain to parts of Region 8. More heat advisories are expected through Wednesday as heat indices reach 105°F each afternoon. Highs will only be in the low to mid-90s. Humidity stays very high until a front may drop it slightly this weekend. Any increased rain chances will be along this front. Rain chances may start to rise as early as Wednesday night. The good news, no 100-degree days are expected this week or next.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.