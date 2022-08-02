Yadi’s back! Molina returns to catch Wainwright Tuesday as Cards battle Cubs at Busch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With the trade deadline arriving at 5 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the Cardinals are gearing up for the postseason push with more certainty over who will be part of this team for the stretch run of the season.

After a lengthy hiatus, catcher Yadier Molina is back among that group. Molina returns to the Cardinals on Tuesday night in time to reunite for the series opener with the Cubs at Busch Stadium with Adam Wainwright as one of MLB’s most prolific batteries of all-time. The Cardinals have not yet announced the official roster move of Molina’s addition to the active roster, but those details are expected to be finalized shortly after the 5 p.m. trade deadline.

Molina has spent the bulk of the last six weeks resting and rehabbing a knee injury but recently came back to gear up with a rehab assignment for the Memphis Redbirds ahead of his return to St. Louis.

The 40-year-old backstop is hitting just .213 with a career-low .519 OPS in the final season of his storied big-league career. After arriving late to spring training in Jupiter, Florida in March, it was evident at times that Molina was not in his customary playing shape. Though the veteran catcher has been out of action and rehabbing knee soreness at his home in Puerto Rico, he told reporters Tuesday that he feels much more prepared to play his best baseball today than he did at times earlier this season.

Tonight will be Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright’s 317th start as a battery, putting them alone in second place in MLB history.



Molina said he feels better both physically and mentally than he did on opening day. “It’s the playoffs,” starting tonight, he said. #stlcards — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) August 2, 2022

Molina is batting eighth in the St. Louis lineup on Tuesday, pairing with Wainwright for their 317th MLB start as a battery.

DeJong back at Busch for his birthday. Also, Yadier Molina is in the lineup for No. 317 with Adam Wainwright. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/fAuMD4KnCN — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) August 2, 2022

