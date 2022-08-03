Energy Alert
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that include first-degree kidnapping. (Source: WSFA)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama man is facing multiple charges after a child led investigators to a disturbing discovery at his home.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said 37-year-old Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes has been arrested and is facing charges that include capital murder and first-degree kidnapping.

WSFA reports that authorities were called to a county road south of Dadeville, Alabama, after a 12-year-old girl was spotted wandering down County Road 34. Officials said medical was called to assist the girl, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to court filings, the girl was tied to bed posts for nearly a week and assaulted while being kept drugged through the use of alcohol.

The court documents revealed that the child escaped after chewing through her restraints before authorities found her walking on the road.

According to Sheriff Abbett, Pascual-Reyes was arrested after deputies completed a search of his home, located in the 3500 block of County Road 34, and found two decomposing bodies.

Abbett said the victims’ remains have since been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies and identification.

On Tuesday, deputies said they were still at Pascual-Reyes’ home processing the scene.

Authorities said Pascual-Reyes is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

