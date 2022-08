BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues with a stop in Brookland.

Mark Hindsley was hired as the new head coach in the offseason. He experienced playoff success at Newport and aims to do the same with the Bearcats. Brookland won 5 games last season, the most since 2017.

