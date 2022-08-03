Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re exactly one month away from Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves kicked off fall camp Wednesday morning. Butch Jones’ crew worked out for over 2 hours on the grass practice fields. A-State will have 13 more workouts in camp including a pair of scrimmages.

Arkansas State opens the season Saturday, September 3rd at home vs. Grambling. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

2022 Arkansas State Football Fall Camp Schedule

Tue., Aug. 2: REPORT DAY

Wed., Aug. 3: Practice #1

Thur., Aug. 4: Practice #2

Sat., Aug. 6: Practice #3

Sun., Aug. 7: Practice #4

Mon., Aug. 8: Practice #5

Tue., Aug. 9: MEDIA DAY

Wed., Aug. 10: Practice #6

Thur., Aug. 11: Practice #7

Sat., Aug. 13: Practice #8/Scrimmage

Mon., Aug. 15: Practice #9

Tue., Aug. 16: Practice #10

Wed., Aug. 17: Practice #11

Thur., Aug. 18: Practice #12

Sat., Aug. 20: Practice #13/Scrimmage

Mon., Aug. 22: Practice #14

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.