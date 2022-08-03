Energy Alert
Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 fall camp

The Red Wolves kicked off 2022 fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re exactly one month away from Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves kicked off fall camp Wednesday morning. Butch Jones’ crew worked out for over 2 hours on the grass practice fields. A-State will have 13 more workouts in camp including a pair of scrimmages.

Arkansas State opens the season Saturday, September 3rd at home vs. Grambling. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

2022 Arkansas State Football Fall Camp Schedule

Tue., Aug. 2:  REPORT DAY

Wed., Aug. 3:  Practice #1

Thur., Aug. 4:  Practice #2

Sat., Aug. 6:  Practice #3

Sun., Aug. 7:  Practice #4

Mon., Aug. 8:  Practice #5

Tue., Aug. 9:  MEDIA DAY

Wed., Aug. 10:  Practice #6

Thur., Aug. 11:  Practice #7

Sat., Aug. 13:  Practice #8/Scrimmage

Mon., Aug. 15:  Practice #9

Tue., Aug. 16:  Practice #10

Wed., Aug. 17:  Practice #11

Thur., Aug. 18:  Practice #12

Sat., Aug. 20:  Practice #13/Scrimmage

Mon., Aug. 22:  Practice #14

