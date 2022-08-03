Arkansas State volleyball season tickets remain on sale

With under a month remaining until the start of the 2022 season, season tickets for the 2022 Arkansas State volleyball season remain on sale.

Fans can join first-year head coach Brian Gerwig inside First National Bank Arena by renewing their seats or purchasing a season ticket package.

Season tickets start at $50 for general admission and $100 for courtside seats.

The deadline to renew season tickets is August 15. Season tickets can be purchased after the renewal deadline, with single-match tickets going on sale August 16. Those interested in volleyball season tickets can log in to their ticket account or call the A-State Box Office at 870-972-2781. Season ticket packages can also be purchased online at astateredwolves.com/tickets.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.