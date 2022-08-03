Energy Alert
Aug. 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The temperatures have not been too much over the average for this time of year, BUT the mugginess has been well above average! This has led heat indices to climb as high as 105-110 in many locations once again today!

A complex of storms will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some areas may see some heavy rain. In addition, these storms are likely to be loud and are likely to move through when many are sleeping. Don’t let that catch you off guard.

The rest of the week should be fairly average with the mugginess a little lower than what we have right now.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a “criminal investigation,” according to Arkansas State Police.

Residents of Judsonia, Arkansas have expressed concerns over Union Pacific trains blocking crossings in their city because they said it prevents emergency responders from getting to people who need help.

Missouri voters returned to the polls Tuesday for Missouri’s statewide primary. We’ll have results from some of the big races.

A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

