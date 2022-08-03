City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous.

However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting, one of the Jonesboro city councilmembers asked about an update on the historic building after noting there was “a big sold sign” on the building.

It was noted there were some transactions happening to consolidate the property, but at this time, they could not offer any exact details.

Back in March, the Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands held an auction for the building, with a representative stating the cost of the building would start off at $40,857.25 and would be paid back in the span of four years.

