Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City moves animal guideline ordinance to second reading

City council passed 2019 budget and other ordinances Tuesday night.
City council passed 2019 budget and other ordinances Tuesday night.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss several pressing matters in the city.

One of the ordinances on the agenda focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.

The ordinance was moved to the full council in June by the Jonesboro Public Safety Committee.

The mayor’s office and animal control sponsored the proposal.

If passed, the amendment would require the person to have liability insurance of no less than $1 million and possess written permission from a property owner where they are set up at.

The ordinance was moved to a second reading.

An ordinance on its second reading was a private club permit for The Edge Coffee Shop at Aggie Road.

The ordinance had its first reading on Tuesday, July 19.

Councilmembers voted the request to a third reading.

Near the end of their meeting, the city council also gave an update on the status of the old Citizen’s Bank building, which was considered dangerous and unoccupied for years.

The council said while there have been transactions to consolidate the lots on the property, no exact details on what would be done with the building were given.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the...
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket

Latest News

Warriors look to continue state playoff streak
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Westside
Blazers look to contend in 5A East
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Valley View
Governor Asa Hutchinson presented the Arkansas School Safety Commission's initial report.
Gov. Hutchinson presents initial report from School Safety Commission
Jonesboro and Brookland police practiced for an active shooter situation.
High school hosts active shooter training for multiple agencies
Police Chief Jamie Turnbough said it started out as a small event but turned out to be...
Police department holds community outreach event