City moves animal guideline ordinance to second reading

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss several pressing matters in the city.

One of the ordinances on the agenda focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.

The ordinance was moved to the full council in June by the Jonesboro Public Safety Committee.

The mayor’s office and animal control sponsored the proposal.

If passed, the amendment would require the person to have liability insurance of no less than $1 million and possess written permission from a property owner where they are set up at.

The ordinance was moved to a second reading.

An ordinance on its second reading was a private club permit for The Edge Coffee Shop at Aggie Road.

The ordinance had its first reading on Tuesday, July 19.

Councilmembers voted the request to a third reading.

Near the end of their meeting, the city council also gave an update on the status of the old Citizen’s Bank building, which was considered dangerous and unoccupied for years.

The council said while there have been transactions to consolidate the lots on the property, no exact details on what would be done with the building were given.

