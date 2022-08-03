Energy Alert
Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival announces plans for 2022 event

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music festival announced plans for two nights of music this year.

The band Queensryche, known for 90′s rock hits such as “Jet City Woman” and “Silent Lucidity,” is scheduled to perform Friday, Sept. 23. A KISS tribute band will open for the group along with the band Skinny Powers.

Friday night’s festivities will also include the Third Annual SCA Steak Cookoff. The winner will receive a grand prize of $1,000 and an invitation to the SCA Championship in Houston, Texas.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Grammy-nominated band Gin Blossoms, known for hits such as “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road,” will perform. The Flatland Funk Donors along with the band Greasy Tree will serve as the opening act.

There will also be a second stage Saturday with acts including TKK, Hayfield, Seven Hollows, Damn Randy’s, EG Vines, JB Strauss, and Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats.

Along with food, craft vendors, and music throughout the day Saturday, the festival will also host the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship.

The championship will have over $13,000 in prize money, and each year, the grand champion is invited to the American Royal and Jack Daniels World Championship.

Applications for the BBQ contest, steak contest, and vendors can be found on the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival Facebook page.

